Wike: Tinubu Won’t Regret Appointing Me As Minister.

On Monday in Abuja, the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not regret choosing him as a minister.

He assured the Senate’s ministerial screening committee that “the president will not regret nominating me as a minister, in whatever capacity.”

Mr. Wike informed the committee that throughout his tenure as governor of Rivers, he oversaw and launched numerous capital projects.

“It is known that I altered Port Harcourt’s scenery. I built 12 flyovers in four years; this is not magic. What matters is how committed you are.

I departed as a hero and continued to launch projects up to May 27. If you are committed, you can accomplish this.

“I thank the President for the nomination, and I know and think that Mr. President is eager to address Nigeria’s problems.

We are forced to provide him with that backing, according to Mr. Wike.

Mpigi Barinada, a senator from Rivers and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, claimed during the screening that more than five million residents of the state backed Mr. Wike’s nomination for the position of minister and urged his fellow senators to do the same.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, asked the former governor to “take a bow and go”, following a voice vote.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 16 ministerial nominees listed for Monday’s screening, two were not screened before the close of business for the day.

