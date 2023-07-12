Wike: Tinubu Can Appoint Anybody From Rivers As Minister But Wike Will Not Lead APC In Rivers- Tonye

Patrick Tonye-Cole, the All Progressives Congress’s governorship candidate in Rivers State for 2023, believes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the authority to designate ministers from the state.

Tonye-Cole was responding to reports that former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is a possible candidate for a ministerial position despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, when he appeared as a guest on Political Paradigm on Channels Television on Tuesday.

He stated that regardless of the president’s choice, Wike will not lead the APC in Rivers State. He stated that Rivers APC members are some of the party’s most ardent supporters and should not be overlooked by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. “It is the president’s prerogative to decide who and what type of scenario he wants to build.”

“He may choose that as a president, but let me form a government that appears to be a unity government, bringing people from various political parties and all of that.” That could be one of the factors to consider. “Perhaps there is this perception that he delivered and that I must reward him.” I agreed to a bargain, thus I owe him something. That could be the case. “Now, whatever the president’s reasoning is, I won’t challenge it. “What we will do instead is make certain that, whatever happens, he does not join the APC in Rivers State,” He said.

Source: DAILY POST

