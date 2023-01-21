Wike Threatens To Withdraw Approval For Atiku To Use Rivers Stadium For Campaign

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to revoke the campaign of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar from using the Adokie Amieshimaka stadium for his campaign. The governor said on Friday that he gave the stadium to the PDP Presidential Council (PCC) for free but would withdraw his approval if the team did not meet certain conditions.

Wyck said the stadium will not be available until 48 hours before the February 11 rally, but if an attempt is made to take over the stadium before that date, the permit will be revoked immediately. In particular, Gov. Wyke urged the Rivers State PCC Executive Director, Dr. Abie Sequibo, to refrain from an attempt to forcefully occupy the stadium prior to the approval date.

Governor Rivers issued a warning in his address to the campaign launch of the Rivers State PDP He Campaign Council in the Oigbo Local Government Area on Friday. He said: Also, let me take this opportunity to warn Abie Sequibo that we have given your presidential candidate permission to use the Adokie Amieshimaka stadium on February 11.” You have the right to go to the stadium now. There is no such thing.

