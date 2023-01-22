Wike threatens to stop Atiku’s campaign rally in Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened that he may cancel the approval for the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt as venue for the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Wike and the party’s leadership, including Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate, have been embroiled in a protracted controversy over Iyorchia Ayu’s decision to remain the party’s National Chairman.

The governor was “magnanimous” enough to allow the former Vice President to use the location for the Rivers leg of his campaign rally despite making it plain that he and the other members of the renowned G-5 Group will not participate in Atiku’s campaign.

Due to an alleged transgression by the state’s Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Wike has now threatened to completely halt the campaign.

The Governor said that Sekibo had been entering the venue one month early, in violation of the terms of the licence.

The council would have access to the stadium 48 hours prior to the rally scheduled for February 11, 2023, according to the approval, which was given to the PCC at no cost.

On Friday, January 20, 2023, Wike said this while addressing at the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council’s campaign flag-off event in the Oyigbo Local Government Area.

According to him, Sekibo has no legal authority to seize control of the stadium before the state government’s deadline.

Thus, he issued a warning to the PCC Chairman, saying that if he tried urgently to seize possession of the state-owned facility weeks before the campaign, he would provoke the Rivers State Government and the approval would be revoked.

In the words of Wike, Abiye Sekibo has no right to enter the stadium straight away since we have given permission for your presidential candidate to utilize the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on February 11. We are unable to let you into the stadium right now. Only two days prior to the event may you enter the stadium so you can get ready.

Nobody offered you a month. So, if you try to force your way into the stadium once more, I will immediately revoke my approval. If you do that once more, I’ll cancel it. Heaven won’t collapse. In fact, if heaven were to fall right now, we would be glad that it did so during our lifetime.

“I am aware that you are not prepared for that rally. You’re merely seeking for an explanation. However, you have to act. I am aware that you will import personnel; no issues; proceed to import. You now have access to the stadium.

