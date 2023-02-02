Wike Threatens To Replace Police In Rivers With Vigilante

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has threatened to deploy members of the vigilante group throughout the state to take the place of the Nigeria Police.

During the state’s campaign for governor on Wednesday, the governor made this statement.

Wike charged the Rivers police with caving to some politicians and threatened to replace them if nothing changed with the state-owned Neighbourhood Watch.

“Rivers State Police Command, you are the one encouraging them to disobey the law,” the governor remarked. “If you don’t do your work, we will take over your work from you,” I told the police. “If you don’t want to do your duty, let us know and I’ll release our neighborhood watch.”

The Rivers State Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning must grant permission for any political party, association, or group of people—regardless of their name or description—wishing to use a location in a residential neighborhood in any urban area of the state as a campaign office. This requirement was outlined in Executive Order 22 that the state assembly had passed.

The governor has expressed his displeasure on numerous occasions that some politicians have broken the law with active assistance from the police.

On Wednesday, Wike gave the police the riot act, telling them that they “cannot support people who are breaking the law.”

Even though you are aware of the truth, you are afraid they’ll transfer you. Your obligation is not permanent.

The governor said, “All this one you are playing, you are neither here nor there, it would not save you. As long as you are a security man, you can be sent anywhere, any day.

“Do your work,” he told the police. Nobody ought to try to intimidate you. The people were sobbing because they had forgotten how they had used the military to hunt us down when they arrived here with the ballot paper.

“They fail to remember that if not for her determination, the military would have commandeered all collection centers and removed the materials.”

Tell them not to throw us against the wall. “You will suffer the consequences if you choose not to follow the law,” Wike continued.

He emphasized, “This battle we are in is akin to guerrilla warfare.” You see less the more you look.

He said, “I never told anybody that one day I would bring a camera and announce to you this is who you would vote for,” in response to inquiries about when his group, the G-5, would declare which presidential candidate they would support.

I promised to let the Rivers people know who I thought they would support. I forgot to tell you how to say it. “I didn’t let on that I would say it during the life insurance,” he continued.

According to The G-5 would announce which presidential candidate they would support in January, according to Wike, who oversaw the group’s formation.

The group has been pressuring the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) national chairman to step down because he shared a political region with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and compromised the outcome of the PDP’s primary election in May 2022.

Following Ayu’s ongoing tenure in office, they have boycotted the party’s presidential primary.

kufrenews (

)