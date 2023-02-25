Wike thought that the election would be in favour of BAT, that was why he chose to endorse him-Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, is supporting Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, because he believes that President Buhari will rig the election in Tinubu’s favor, according to Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, who made the revelation. As things are not going as planned, Nyesom Wike has refrained from expressing his support for Tinubu. When talking about Nyesom Wike’s support for Tinubu before the 25th of February 2023 presidential election, Samuel Ortom made this point quite plain.

Samuel Ortom emphasized that although he still considers Nyesom Wike to be a friend, their political views have changed in relation to Wike’s support for Tinubu. Samuel Ortom further disclosed that Nyesom Wike had met with Tinubu and declared his support for him, despite the fact that the other G-5 governors and the former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, had decided to back him. According to Ortom, who also disclosed that Wike’s decision to take such action was driven by his worry that Buhari would rig the election in Tinubu’s favor, the president currently looks to not be working for the APC because of his widespread appeal.

Wike is still my friend and will always be, but our ideals no longer coincide, said Ortom. We agreed to back Peter Obi for president, but Wike met with Tinubu in secret. Peter Obi is only deceiving Bola Tinubu since he will never leave Rivers State to back him. Even in Rivers State, Atiku will defeat Tinubu in the vote count. Wike declined to officially back Bola Tinubu because he knows the people of Rivers will turn against him. “Wike thinks Buhari would rig the election for Tinubu, but everything is working against Wike right now,” the speaker concluded.

He continued, “We know how well-liked Peter Obi is in both Rivers and Benue States. Even if I didn’t support Peter Obi today, he’d win Benue State. You have my assurance that Bola Tinubu will only succeed among the governors of the G5 states in Osun State.”

