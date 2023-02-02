This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike thought he can undermine Atiku when he threatened to name his candidate last December-Chief Eze Chukwuemeka

According to a news that was published by The Daily Post this morning, it was reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka, has described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, as a coward and a confused man.

Recall that last December, Governor Nyesom Wike, told the people of Rivers State that he will name the presidential candidate he will support before Kanu ends but, failed to do so.

However, while Eze was reacting to this yesterday, Wednesday, he said that by failing to name his preferred candidate in January, Governor Nyesom Wike has succeeded exposing himself as lacking in vision and capacity to influence the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in his state.

He said, “Wike is a confused fellow. I earlier stated that Wike does not know the type of politics that Atiku plays, and in his ignorance, Wike thought he can undermine Atiku when he threatened to name his candidate last year but sadly for him, he has succeeded to finish his own political career so far in the 2023 general elections.”

Further talking, Eze said, “To me, Wike is a coward and has no presidential candidate to support. He thought that by his threats, Atiku would succumb to his ploys but, Atiku did not.

