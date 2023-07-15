Wike: Those campaigning for a non APC member to be made minister are wasting their time- Nwauju

In response to claims that some people are campaigning for the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to be made a minister in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the publicity secretary of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Darlington Nwauju has said those campaigning for a non member of the party to be made minister are wasting their time.

Speaking on Television Continental (TVC), Mr Nwauju cited sections of the party’s constitution which says members should be considered for appointments. He said there are qualified individuals within the APC fold in River State who should made ministers.

Speaking further, he said, “what is wrong is for you to tell the APC and turn the party’s constitution on its head by telling Mr President to appoint a non party member to take the rights and privileges of our members. That will be against the dictates and the letters of this constitution. And that is why I’m here because I was elected to defend the interests of members of the APC in Rivers State and to speak on their behalf.

And so it will be an abdication of duty if we do not confront these individuals with facts. And the facts is here in our constitution. So those who are clamouring as it were or campaigning for someone outside of our political party are simply wasting their time according to our constitution.”

(From 16:58)

