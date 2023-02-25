This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Thinks Buhari Will Rig The Election In Favor Of Tinubu, Gov. Ortom Claimed

According to Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, is backing Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, because he thinks that President Buhari will rig the election in Tinubu’s favor.

The president currently appears to be working against the APC due to his enormous popularity, according to Ortom, who also revealed that Wike’s decision to take such action was motivated by his concern that Buhari would rig the election in Tinubu’s favor.

While Nyesom Wike is still a friend, according to Samuel Ortom, their political views have shifted as a result of Wike’s support for Tinubu.

Although Wike is still and always will be my friend, our ideologies no longer align, Ortom stated. We decided to support Peter Obi for president, but Wike and Tinubu met behind closed doors. Bola Tinubu is merely being misled by Peter Obi since he will never leave Rivers State to support him.

Ortom, however, stated Nyesom Wike has held back from publicly endorsing Tinubu because things are not going as planned. when discussing Nyesom Wike’s backing of Tinubu prior to the February 25th, 2023, presidential election.

Samuel Ortom added that despite the fact that the other G-5 governors and the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, had decided to support him, Nyesom Wike had met with Tinubu and expressed his support for him.

