Wike tells Tinubu that G-5 does not stand for anybody, but rather supports fairness and Justice

Credit Source: Tribune

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the G-5 (Integrity Governors) does not represent anyone but instead promotes the principles of fairness, equity, and justice.

During a courtesy visit by Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Tinubu, and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, he made the clarification.

“I wish you the best of luck. G-5 stands for the principles of fairness, equity, and justice, which I support. G-5 does not stand for anyone,” he explained.

The Rivers governor also criticized the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for “thinking of whether to obey the Supreme Court order”.

“How can you be in government at this time, governor of a Central Bank disrespecting the Supreme Court? Where in any democracy has this occurred?” He queried.

He also encouraged the APC presidential candidate and the party’s national leadership not to invest resources in any of the party’s candidates in the State, alleging “none of them will win a single seat in the up coming election”.

