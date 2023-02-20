This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Takes Stand On Dumping PDP For APC Over Zoning

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has once more stated his position in response to rumours that he may defect from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the general election of 2023.

In a struggle against the national leadership of the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, and the Southern region of the country, Wike is leading the G5, a group of five enraged PDP governors that includes himself.

The northerner Iyorchia Ayu should not continue to serve as the party’s national head, according to the G5 governors. The PDP leader has demonstrated support for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, on a number of times.

In light of the 2023 elections, Wike’s actions have now sparked rumours that he would switch to the ruling party.

Wike, however, reaffirmed that he would not join the ruling party notwithstanding its position on zoning the president to the south on Monday during the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

Wike reiterated that he was still an unrepentant PDP member and called the suggestions of his potential defection hypothetical.

Before Saturday’s presidential election, the governor of Rivers State assured the council that he would only cast his vote for the candidate who could ensure the country’s unity.

Wike declared, “I am not and will not be an APC member. But they’ve forced me to admit that they are our nation’s heroes.

“The governors appeared to declare that the south should win the president in order to preserve national unity. The APC governors asserted that given the state of the nation, the south should assume the presidency in order to preserve its unity.

They might as well have replied, “No, it doesn’t matter. We, the governors, know the number. Still, we can state that it ought to stay put. Nonetheless, they chose not to.

They claimed that because of the way we view this nation, we want everyone to come together.

“Let no one assert that because I am the majority, you will continue to rule. You need peace to rule; you cannot govern without it.

