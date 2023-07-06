Wike Supported APC; No Party Has Won Rivers State Since 1999 – Kassim Afegbua

A staunch member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kassim Afegbua, has revealed that no party has ever defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State since 1999; after he maintained that the ruling party couldn’t have done it if the immediate past Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike did not back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kassim Afegbua had said, “Wike supported the APC. If you look at the pattern of the results from Rivers State, since 1999 to 2023, no party has won Rivers State.”

(Forward video to 9:45)

Kassim Afegbua, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, revealed that it was obvious that Nyesom Wike backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because no party has ever defeated the PDP in Rivers State since 1999. According to him, the former Rivers governor was smart enough to support Tinubu without leaving the main opposition party.

Afegbua described the Presidential Candidate of the PDP as arrogant, for not placating the G-5 Governors when he had the chance. He said the PDP fielded an arrogant candidate that could not resolve crisis, hence, the party should not expect to defeat President Tinubu. According to him, the ruling party reaped more from the crisis in the main opposition party.

Afegbua went further to advocate that President Tinubu should consider Wike for a Ministerial appointment as recompense for his support.

