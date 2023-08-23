Wike Storms His New Office In Abuja With A Multi-Million Naira SUV Car Bearing A Plate Number FCT-01

The Minister Of The Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has today arrived at his office two days after he was sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Recall that Wike and other ministers were sworn in on Monday by President Tinubu after they were screened by the Senate a few weeks ago.

Immediately after he assumed office, Wike promised to make some reformations in the Nigeria’s capital city. The former Rivers State Governor went to his office for the first time yesterday and while going there, he drove a multi-million Naira car that left the tongues wagging on social media.

According to Punch paper, Wike arrived at the FCTA around 1:20 pm yesterday in an armoured Lexus LX 600 SUV with the plate number ‘FCT – 01’. A search on the official Lexus website puts the price of this SUV starting from $100,115, which is roughly 90 million in Nigeria’s currency.

