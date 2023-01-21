Wike Stopped Taking My Calls When I Told Him That He Was Not Going To Win In The Primary–Dele Momodu

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, no longer answers his phone calls, according to Chief Dele Momodu, spokesman for the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council.

In the build up of the PDP presidential primary, Wike’s chances were assessed by Momodu, who, according to him, concluded that Wike would not be the one to secure the party’s nomination. Wike has not returned his calls since he submitted a letter to the governor encouraging him not to run.

In Momodu’s words, “The idea behind it is straightforward: How can you rely on others if you don’t secure your own territory? Wike experienced this outcome. Even though Wike never explicitly stated his desire to run, I knew he did. Knowing this, I wrote him a letter in which I informed Wike that he would not succeed in his desire to run for office and to fight for the interests of the South. If you truly love the South, I begged him, you cannot be the only winner when you are fighting for a cause. I made sure to explain everything to him. You’ll believe I was observing my crystal ball. In truth, he didn’t pay attention, and that is when he stopped returning my calls. However, I’m glad that I made a record of it.

Culled from; Tribune Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

