Wike Stopped Picking My Calls After I Told Him He Was Not Going To Win —Dele Momodu

Chief Dele Momodu, a spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, has revealed that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, no longer picks his phone calls.

According to Momodu, in the build up to the PDP presidential primary, he sat down and evaluated Wike’s chances and saw that he wasn’t going to be the one to clinch the party’s ticket. He then wrote a letter to Wike urging him not to run and ever since then, the governor has stopped picking his calls.

He said: “It’s a simple theory, if you don’t lock down your own territory, how can you rely on others? That was what happened to Wike. I knew Wike wanted to run, Wike never told me he wanted to run. I knew, and I wrote him a letter, I told Wike that ‘I know you want to run and that you said you are fighting for the South, but you’re not going to get it’. I pleaded with him that if you truly love the South, when you’re fighting a cause, you cannot be the sole beneficiary. I told him clearly. You will think I was watching my crystal ball. He didn’t listenin fact, that was when he stopped picking my calls. But I’m happy that I put it on record.”

Source: Tribune

