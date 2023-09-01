Wike started fighting for the south after his bid to be VP to Atiku failed- Dele Momodu

According to a news that was published by the Thisday paper online this morning, it was reported that a veteran journalist, and Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential Campaign Director of Communications, during the February 25th presidential election, Mr Dele Momodu, has told the Minister of the FCT, and the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike that he is not the owner of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and therefore, he can be disciplined if there is any infraction established against him by the disciplinary committee of the party.

Recall that a day ago during an interview with Channels Television correspondent, former governor Nyesom Wike claimed that nobody can sanction him in the party because he asked for permission from the party and they gave him the go-ahead.

Momodu wondered, “Wike started fighting for the south after his bid to be VP to Atiku failed or when did Wike become the champion of the south ? Was it not after his bid to be Vice President to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was rejected, or after requests to handpick the juiciest ministerial portfolios, like the one he got from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were rebuffed ?

Further talking, Momodu asked, “Would he (Wike) have continued to flagrantly badmouth Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if he (Atiku ) had selected him as his running mate before the presidential election ?”

Dele Momodu also said that Nyesom Wike and the four other governors, who were parading themselves as the G-5 while they were frolicking from Nigeria to Europe and back, also felt the heat of their actions.

He said, “Three of them from Benue State, Enugu state and Abia State, lost their senatorial bids, spectacularly and resoundingly.”

