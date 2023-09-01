Wike should show the world the letter he wrote to the national body of the PDP- Daniel Bwala

In an interview that was conducted yesterday night on Channels Television, it was seen that Mr Daniel Bwala who happens to be the spokesman to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, during the 2023 presidential election, has reacted to former governor Nyesom Wike’s claim that he asked for permission from the Peoples Democratic Party and they told him to go ahead as regarding his ministerial offer by President Tinubu.

Two days ago during an interview with Channels Television correspondent, former governor Nyesom Wike said that he asked for permission from the state chairman of the PDP in Rivers State, and from the State Governor as well, as they all told him to go ahead and accept the ministerial offer from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While Daniel Bwala was reacting to this, he said, “Wike should show the world the letter he wrote to the national body of the Peoples Democratic Party. He claimed he asked from permission from the state chairman and he gave him go ahead, the same person that did not work for the PDP’s candidate during the presidential election or is it the state governor that will tell him not to accept the offer ?”

Further talking, he said everybody know that Wike practically manipulated a lot of people and made them walk in his path until he achieved his aim.

Moses21 (

)