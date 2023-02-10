Wike Sent Policemen To Destroy Our Campaign Venue And Barricaded The Place With Police -Abiye Sekibo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, has accused Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of attempting to killing him by using the policemen attached to the Rivers State government house to carry out the assassination. Sekibo who spoke to newsmen on Friday revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday night while he was on transit in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, the State capital, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Sekibo while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to call Nyesom Wike to order noted that it was Nyesom Wike who sent policemen to destroy the PDP campaign rally venue and even barricade the venue so that they won’t have access to the campaign ground. Abiye Sekibo said,” Wike sent policemen to destroy our campaign venue and barricaded the place with police.”

Continuing speaking, Sekibo said, “As we approached the site, we saw a line up of police hilux vehicles on the right side of the road and the policemen were looking at the fire. The next thing, those policemen who are watching the fire, opened fire on my vehicle. So I told my driver not to stop, but to keep on going. We drove off and were shot at from all sides. I looked at those vehicles, they were Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”

