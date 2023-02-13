This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘Wike Sent Police To Arrest 30 Atiku Supporters Who Were Holding Meeting In GRA’ – Abiye Sekibo

The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign in Rivers state, Dr. Abiye Sekibo has alleged that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has made it impossible for them to campaign across the state. Abiye Sekibo speaking on the recent attack on his convoy by Rivers state policemen, he revealed that 30 of Atiku supporters are currently in the Prison after being arrested while holding a meeting in GRA.

He alleged that Governor Wike had sent police attaches from the government house to arrest these people and that they were charged to court without taking any plea. Abiye lamented over the frustration they have faced from the Rivers state government who’s strongly opposed to the ambition of the party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said, ”The Rivers state police have been compromised, we have reported over and over. This violence didn’t start today, it started with the attack on Senator Lee Maeba, the chairman of the Presidential Council, after the attack on him. We reported to the police, they said Lee Maeba stage-managed the attack on himself. Which was a big fat lie.

A few days ago, they arrested persons who were holding meeting for Atiku. The Atiku support organisation was holding a meeting in GRA, Wike sent the same police from government house to go and arrest 30 people. This happened on Sunday and by Monday morning, they have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody. They didn’t even take a plea.”

