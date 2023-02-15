NEWS

Wike says that the promoters of the Naira redesign are dishonest.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has argued that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s redesign of the naira currency is driven by politics and that those advocating for it are dishonest.

This was said by him as he was receiving a letter of nomination for the Independent Newspapers award of “Man of the Year 2022” on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He claimed that the poor’s living conditions here have gotten worse as a result of CBN’s shoddy implementation of it.

“We are in a difficult situation right now,” he said. No matter what anyone says. We are suffering, and as a nation, we owe it to them to alleviate it rather than exacerbate them. “No one says, and let it be recorded, that bringing it is not a problem. We are saying that it will not improve the situation, particularly for the poor.

He voiced out that, “The whole thing is being political, and that is not what it is supposed to be,” and emphasized that those who assert that it will reduce corruption and eliminate vote buying during the general election are not sincere.

Publish on 2023-02-15 09:23:09



