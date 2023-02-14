Wike saying “Nyedeba Nyedeba” & make it look like the north have cheated the south- Charles Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the spokespersons for Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu, said that the Rivers state governors, Neysom Wike will be saying Nyedeba Nyedeba and make it look like the north have cheated the south.

Charles Aniagwu made this statement in an interview with AiT during the Kakaaki program, when he was talking about why his principal and running mate decide to suspend Rivers state rally.

Aniagwu firsthand said that Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa believes that their ambition does not worth the blood of any Nigerians and that was why they suspend the PDP presidential rally in Rivers state because they have suffered attacks prior to now.

However, he explained that when an individual is trying to let it look like he is fighting for the people and his region, whereas according to him everybody knows that he is not fighting for any region.

“Nigeria are not asking for any regional champion where you begin to say “Nyedeba, Nyedeba” (meaning you give this people, you give this people) and tou (Wike) make it look as if the north have cheated the south. He (Wike) failed to realised that for 16 years of PDP in office, the southern part of Nigeria rule for 13 and a half years and in those years, Christians were the ones in power.

“Olusegun Obasanjo, 8 years, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a period of 5 and half years.”

Aniagwu then said that with that, an individual is now saying why Muslim, why Fulani as the next president? Aniagwu then said, how does that promote out national unity.

pecial (

)