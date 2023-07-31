Wike Said He Cannot Leave A Place Where He’s Suffering From Malaria To Where There’s Cancer—Ogeah

During an interview with Arise , Chike Ogeah, the former Commissioner for Information, Delta State, revealed that the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, once said he cannot leave a place where he’s suffering from malaria to a place where there’s cancer. He made the statement in reaction to the nomination of Wike to the ministerial list.

Chike Ogeah added that both Wike and Nasir El-Rufai are not tenable based on what they have said as governors. He, however, stated that the portfolios would be attached to the names of the ministers after the screening on Monday, and the people would be able to speak more about them.

According to him, “my other guy from the south-south, the former governor of Rivers State, though he’s even from the PDP, told us that he cannot leave a place where he’s suffering from malaria and go to where there’s cancer, and he also said to us that if there’s only one minister from a state at any point in time, why must it be him? And again, maybe because of the effort he put in for the president of Rivers State, that is why the president has seen it fit to call him. Well, I assume that maybe by tomorrow there will be further communication between those two gentlemen, having recused themselves on the basis of what they had said before. Those two candidates are not tenable, and that is based on what they have said.”

Video credit: Arise (11:19)

Squareblogg (

)