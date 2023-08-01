Wike Said He Cannot Leave A Place Where He’s Suffering From Malaria To Where There’s Cancer—Ogeah

During the interview, Chike Ogeah emphasized Wike’s stance, where he cited the reason why he wouldn’t want to be a minister and questioned why he should be the only representative from his state at any given time. He also speculated that the president might have chosen Wike due to his efforts in supporting the president of Rivers State. However, Chike Ogeah expects further communication between the two gentlemen, as they might reconsider their positions based on their previous statements. He concluded that, in his view, both Wike and El-Rufai are not ble candidates for ministerial roles based on what they have said.

In an interview with Arise , Chike Ogeah, the former Commissioner for Information, Delta State, disclosed an interesting statement made by the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. Apparently, Wike expressed his reluctance to leave a place where he’s dealing with malaria to go to a place where there’s cancer. This statement was in response to Wike’s nomination for a ministerial position.

Chike Ogeah went on to express his opinion about both Nyesom Wike and Nasir El-Rufai, stating that they are not suitable candidates based on what they have said during their time as governors. He mentioned that the specific portfolios for the ministers would be announced after the screening on Monday, allowing the public to have more information about them.

