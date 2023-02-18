Wike: Rivers won’t vote presidential candidate who will kill me when elected

The Cable reports that the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has said that his state would not vote a person who would kill or jail him when the person is elected. He said Rivers state would not vote for anyone who would not ensure Nigeria’s unity. Wike further praised the All Progressive Congress Governors for choosing to support the rotation of power to the South. His statement read, the APC’s Governors stance is evidence that they have put in their heart, the unity of Nigeria and that there must be equal stake for every part of the country.

We are going to vote for justice, equality and the unity of Nigeria. For this country to move forward, for this country to progress, we would need a power shift to the South because that’s the only way peace can be restored, we would vote for a person who would attend to the interest of my state. The time has passed when you will come and tell us that Rivers state only produces this amount of votes but what have we gotten in return. My people won’t vote a person that would try to jail me and kill me for speaking.

