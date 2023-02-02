This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike revokes the approval of the stadium for Atiku’s campaign.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization’s permission to use the state-owned Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium in the Ikwerre LGA for its campaign on February 11 has been canceled by the Rivers State Government.

A few weeks prior, Governor Nyesom Wike had approved the stadium’s usage for the campaign on the understanding that it would only be accessible 48 hours prior to the event.

The Atiku Campaign Organization planned to share the facility with the state’s APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, according to an intelligence report, according to the Commissioner for Sports, Barrister Christopher Green.

Green made this claim in a letter dated January 31, 2023, to Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, and to the director general of the Atiku Campaign Organization.

According to reliable information made available to the Rivers State Government and recent events, your presidential campaign organization is collaborating with a faction of the APC, and it intends to host and share the campaign’s approved facility with the aforementioned group.

According to government records, the APC’s efforts in Rivers State have consistently been tainted by violence, mostly as a result of unresolvable internal party disagreement.

Green added that the state administration withdrew its permit for Atiku to hold his campaign rally at the stadium because it was unwilling to expose the venue to any risk of harm.

Our correspondent was unable to reach Dr. Lenu Nwibubasa, the spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization in Rivers State.

Content created and supplied by: kufrenews (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #revokes #approval #stadium #Atikus #campaignWike revokes the approval of the stadium for Atiku’s campaign. Publish on 2023-02-02 08:47:12