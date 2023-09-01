Wike Reveals Next Plan If Tribunal Sacks President Tinubu

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has revealed his next plan if the Presidential Election Tribunal sacks President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said the God he serves will not fail him.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, August 30, the former Rivers state governor insisted that he is happy that he stood for justice and fairness during the presidential election in February.

Asked what would be his next line of action should the election tribunal sack President Bola Tinubu , Wike replied:

“I have never failed. I strongly believe that the God I serve is not a sleeping God.

“I believe the God that made me go through all these processes will not just abandon us like that.”

Earlier, the former governor of Rivers state added that he is working with President Tinubu to achieve the promise of “renewed hope” agenda for Nigerians.

Speaking further, Wike insisted he is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is not working for the party.

Asked about his PDP membership status, the former Rivers governor said he remains a member of the opposition party.

He said: “I feel at home working for the government of Tinubu. He has given me that courage. He is a man who means well for the country,”

“He is looking for people who will support him to achieve the renewed hope he promised Nigerians.

“I’m not here to work for a party. I’m here to support the president who has confidence in me — to help him deliver the renewed hope and I owe nobody any apology” he said.

