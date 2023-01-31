Wike Reveals How PDP National Leaders Have Been Practicing Anti-Party With APC And SDP In Rivers

With the 2023 presidential election getting closer, the crisis within PDP appears not to be over as the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has blasted the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party for wrongly accusing him of committing anti-party.

Nyesom Wike disclosed that he has been able to uncover how the national leadership of PDP has been committing anti-party by supporting APC and SDP in Rivers State. Nyesom Wike disclosed that when he took APC and SDP to court, PDP leaders in Abuja wrote a letter to PDP lawyers in Rivers State and ordered them to withdraw the case from the court.

Nyesom Wike went on to remind the national leadership of PDP that the anti-party they are committing gives rise to anti-party. Nyesom Wike went on to tell the leadership of PDP that he will not hesitate to hit back at anybody who offends him.

Nyesom Wike also said that his only interest in the coming election is to campaign for the election of PDP candidates in Rivers State alone. Nyesom Wike also said that since the national leadership of the PDP has decided to get involved in anti-party, he will show the national leadership the true meaning of anti-party.

