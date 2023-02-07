This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Reapproves Venue For Atiku Presidential Campaign Rally

Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium will once again be used as the venue for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential campaign rally in Rivers State, according to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Remember that the governor initially approved the date of February 11 but withdrew his support on January 31 citing the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization’s (PDP PAC) cooperation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The government claimed to have knowledge that the APC, whose activities are characterised by violence and devastation, intended to share the licenced venue with the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization.

Speaking on behalf of the state’s PDP campaign on Tuesday in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Wike said that the venue’s use had been reapproved by the government in response to many requests from public figures.

The governor discussed the PDP situation while criticising Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, for saying that a G5 member had visited him (Ayu).

The notion, according to Wike, is untrue because none of the five PDP governors who are supporting the party’s Southern Chairmanship will visit Ayu.

No one, he claimed, can force the G5 governors to give up their political activism since they must unquestionably win the battle, and they will not leave the party they helped build.

The governor of Rivers asserted that nobody could drive them from the party they founded.

Content created and supplied by: Ganandaji (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #Reapproves #Venue #Atiku #Presidential #Campaign #RallyWike Reapproves Venue For Atiku Presidential Campaign Rally Publish on 2023-02-07 21:28:00