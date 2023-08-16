Wike Ready To Cooperate With APC, Ganduje Declares

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed what will happen if the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike joins the ruling party.

According to The Vanguard reports, Ganduje said that the defection of Wike, to APC will improve the chances of the party in the 2027 general election.

This is as the former Kano Governor boasted of the increasing fortunes of his party, saying discussions are on to get some opposition political parties to collapse into the APC

Ganduje made this assertion on Wednesday, August 16, while giving an insight into the visit of minister-designate, Nyesom Wike to his residence on Tuesday, August 15, The Nation report added.

Asked whether Wike would be joining the APC as a minister in the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration, Ganduje said the former Rivers governor is ready to cooperate with the ruling party.

He said; “You know Wike is a honourable Minister-designate, so, he came we discussed because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that and also he came to congratulate me and we discussed that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is giving forward and he is ready to cooperate.

“But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later”.

Meanwhile, speculations have emerged that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, is in a dilemma over plots to expel Wike, from the party.

It was gathered that while some party chieftains have suggested that Wike should be left alone to resign willingly from the party, others insist the party should expel him, especially with his recent nomination as minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the PDP leadership held a meeting last weekend where discussions on how to expel Wike reportedly came up.

However, the party on Monday announced Wike as a member of its Campaign Council for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Even though many have criticized Wike for the ministerial appointment, some PDP chieftains insist that expelling him would worsen the crisis within the party.

A former PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Dirun Odeyemi, submitted that expelling Wike would not be in the party’s best interest.

Odeyemi told Daily Post that expelling Wike would lead to the departure of some governors from the party.

Yidiat90 (

)