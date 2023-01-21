NEWS

Wike reacts to suspension of G-5 loyalists, dares Ayu to suspend him, others

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday reacted to the suspension of G-5 governors loyalists by the PDP and dared the party’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to suspend him and his colleagues.

According to information obtain by p.m , Wike gave a speech during the State PDP Campaign Council’s Saturday inauguration in Bori, Khana Local Government Area.

Wike asserted that Ayu’s decision to dissolve the Ekiti State administration and suspend the people would not aid him in any manner.

He claims that Ayu’s action has established the line of battle. He declared that he and his staff would exhaust all legal avenues to contest the unlawful judgment.

You won’t get any aid from suspending individuals, I assure you. The entire battle line has been established. We will take every legal action at our disposal to contest any decision that we know to be unlawful as I talk to you,” he said.

