Wike Reacts as G5 Governor Allegedly Meets Iyorchia Ayu, Set to Declare Support For Atiku

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has faulted the statement by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, that a member of the G5 visited him.

Recalls that Ayu said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, a member of the G5, visited his home after his preferred governorship aspirant lost his bid at a rerun guber primary election.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Monday, February 6, Ayu said the problem with Governor Ikpeazu has been resolved.

Governor Wike, however said the claim was false, adding that no member of the group of five aggrieved PDP governors will visit Ayu, Channels TV reports.

The Rivers state governor said nobody can blackmail the G5 governors to drop their political advocacy because it is a fight they must surely win.

Governor Wike insisted that no man can chase them away from the party they built.

The PDP is heading into the 2023 general elections with a divided house as five of its governors, now known as the G5, have withdrawn their support for Atiku.

The aggrieved PDP governors led by Wike demanded Iyorchi Ayu’s resignation as the national chairman for a southerner to take over but their demand was turned down.

Following their decision not to back Atiku until their demand is met, there have been speculations that the G5 Governors will back Tinubu or the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Last month, Wike promised logistics support for the campaigns of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

While Governor Wike and his allies have not been seen to campaign for Atiku, it is not clear whether they will support Obi, Kwankwaso, or APC’s Bola Tinubu in the contest for Aso Rock’s top job.

