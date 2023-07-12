Wike Played 70% Or More Of The Role That Made The Election Of Tinubu In Rivers State Possible– Tony Okocha

Former Chief of Staff in the Rivers State Government, Chief Tony Okocha, has expressed his belief that if Nyesom Wike, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), could provide assistance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in winning the 2023 election, then the APC should acknowledge his efforts and offer him a reward. Chief Okocha shared this perspective during a conversation with journalists in Abuja.

During the discussion, Chief Okocha disclosed that Wike had offered significant material and financial support to ensure the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the election. He further asserted that without Wike’s backing, Peter Obi would have emerged as the winner in Rivers State.

In his own words, Tony Okocha stated, “The argument I am making is that neither my former employer, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and his team, nor Senator Magnus Abe and his team, supported Tinubu. The incompetence of the PDP played a crucial role in Rivers State, as we all acknowledge. At the center of this was the master manipulator, Nyesom Wike, who served as the Governor of my state during that period.”

According to him: “If Wike, who was a member of the PDP, could support the APC and contribute significantly to their victory, then why is it that the APC, after winning, cannot also reward the man who played a crucial role in Tinubu’s election in Rivers State?

“He (Wike) played a significant role, accounting for 70 percent or more, in making Tinubu’s election in Rivers State a reality.”- he stated.

What’s your opinion on this?

Source: The Nation paper

Chibabyval (

)