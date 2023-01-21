Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The N5 million venue fee required by Governor Nyesom Wike’ s Executive Order 21 has been waived so that the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), can host the presidential campaign rally for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Rivers state.

The move confirmed rumors that had been circulating for days: that the Atiku campaign rally, originally scheduled to take place at the Port Harcourt Polo Club but canceled out of concern for violating Wike’ s Executive Order 21 and thus moved to the larger Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on the orders of the Rivers governor.

The Stadium will be available to the Presidential Campaign Council 48 hours before the 11 February 2023 campaign, as per the governor’ s conditional favor to the council. Wike revealed this at a rally held by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Oyigbo LGA on Friday, and he warned the Director- General of the PCC in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, not to antagonize the State government by trying to take access to the stadium earlier than intended.

We have approval for your presidential candidate to utilize Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, February 11, ” the governor allegedly said in a warning to Abiye Sekibo. There’ s no reason for you to even start heading to the stadium right now. There is only a two- day window for you to be ready for the event.

Absolutely no one offered you a month. If you go ahead and try to force your way into the stadium again, I will immediately revoke my permission. If you dare try it again, I will not be able to honor your request. We can be assured that the sky is not about to fall. It doesn’ t matter if the sky falls right now; we’ ll be glad it happened within our generation. You are desperately seeking justification. You’ re going to have to do it though. It’ s fine if you want to bring in some new blood; I have no problem with that. The stadium is yours now.

He said, ” APC simply turned a victim to the brewing crisis between two factions in Rumuwoji community because they did not address their demands adequately, ” in reference to the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State being blamed for the crisis at Thursday’ s campaign by its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole in Port Harcourt.

