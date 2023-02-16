This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Opens Up On Backing Tinubu To Win 2023 Presidential Election – [Video]

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday opened up on whether ne would be campaigning for or against the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to win the 2023 election.

According to Vanguard, Tinubu paid Wike a visit on Wednesday at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt. He was accompanied by prominent APC leaders, including his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); David Umahi (Ebonyi); former

The meeting was held immediately following Tinubu’s interaction with Rivers supporters during today’s presidential campaign at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Wike bemoaned the current crises affecting all of Nigeria’s states and urged the APC-led administration in power to find a suitable solution to lingering problems right now.

Wike compared the current situation to the impending 2023 election, saying: “For the first time I have witnessed a government enlisting the opposition to support them in defending their program. a measure that opposes people. Now, it is you (PDP) who are asking us to defend something that is blatantly incorrect. This is unlike anything I have ever seen. It’s really unfortunate,” he said.

“Do you folks actually want this election to happen or not, or do you have a plan to rig it? I’m not sure. Take a look at what is going on in Oyo, Edo, and Delta right now. Check out the situation.

“I had to call my Commissioner of Police (CP) and ask what was going on after noticing them even congregating in Port Harcourt. I’m not running a campaign against you. I am not supporting you either. But it’s important to be honest.

Wike encouraged the ruling party to make sure the upcoming election goes on as planned in the closing moments of the conference. Wike is a registered member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, as you may recall (PDP).

However, the governor of Rivers State is at odds with his party’s national leadership. He and the other four PDP governors are opposing Iyorchia Ayu’s status as the party’s national chairman and calling for him to be replaced with a representative of the South.

According to Vanguard, this is one among the requirements for the Wike-led Integrity group, often known as the G5, to endorse former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s campaign.

