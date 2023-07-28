Wike Once Said He Doesn’t Want To Be Minister, But His Name Is On The List Of Ministers- Nzeh Ezeocha

As President Tinubu’s recently-published ministerial list continues to occupy the front burner of public discourse across the country, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Nzeh Ezeocha has come out to question the rationale behind the inclusion of former Rivers State Governor, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Nyesom Wike as one of the nominees.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday, July 28, Ezeocha, who is the Assistant Editor of the New National Star paper, alleged that the immediate past governor once vowed that after finishing his term in office, he would not bother seeking a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s government.

He said; “When you look at other areas, somebody like Nyesom Wike did very well as a Governor of Rivers State, I have to accept that. But he said too many things he shouldn’t have said. And I don’t know why he is now coming back to eat his words. If you say you don’t want something, why would you accept it? He is fond of that.

He initially said he never wanted to become a vice president, but he almost put his life into the race to become a VP candidate. He once said he doesn’t want to be a minister, but his name is now on the list. He said only one person can be minister from Rivers State. What is his name doing there? He has now been named, and I doubt if Wike will reject it. It’s not good for a person to eat his words.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:06:08).

