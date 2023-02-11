Wike once described our party as cancer but now planning to join through backdoor- Darlington Nwauju

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Premium Times paper online yesterday evening, it was reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike, was already perfecting his plans to join the APC through the backdoor, despite mocking the party in the past.

It was reported that the APC spokesperson in the state, Darlington Nwauju, was the one who stated this in a statement he issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, as he also accused Wike of surreptitiously asking council chairmen in the state to canvass votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who happens to be the APC’s presidential candidate for the 25 February election.

He said, “The APC is surprised. Wike once described our party as ‘cancer’ but now planning to join through backdoor. He frequently derided our party but now, he wants to become a member of the party.”

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC) in the state, made a similar allegation about a week ago that Governor Nyesom Wike was planning to join the APC.

