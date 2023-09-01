Wike: Obasanjo made Bola Ige minister for Justice, Bola Ige never left AD for PDP- Chuks Ohuegbe

Chuks Ohuegbe, the Director of Publication at Pilot newspaper, stated that the late Chief Bola Ige was appointed as the Minister of Justice by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Furthermore, Bola Ige remained a member of the AD party and did not switch to the PDP, according to Ohuegbe.

During an interview on the Kakaaki program by AIT, Chuks Ohuegbe responded to Nyesom Wike’s recent statement. In his response, Ohuegbe noted that Wike’s declaration of being in the PDP but engaged in a national assignment reflects his personal opinion. Additionally, Ohuegbe highlighted that Wike has consistently expressed similar sentiments over the past 12 to 15 months. He said personally, he has openly stated on broadcasts that the PDP leadership misunderstood Wike’s position. He emphasized that Wike’s argument centers on the PDP’s constitution, which stipulates a rotation of power from the north to the south. Ohuegbe elaborated that Wike firmly asserts that it is now the south’s turn. However, Ohuegbe clarified that Wike’s PDP membership remains intact and that his response was specifically to answered Tinubu who called him to work for him.

He stated; “This is not the first time this has happened, Don’t forget, in 1999, when Obasanjo was the President, AD was the opposition party but Obasanjo made Chief Bola Ige minister of Justice & Bola Ige never left AD for PDP.”

