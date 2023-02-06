Wike Not Responsible For Arrest Of Atiku’s Supporters – Rivers Govt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Rivers State Government, Governor Nyesom Wike is not to blame for the state’s arrest of members of the Atiku Support Organization.

After winning the party’s nomination last year, Atiku Abubakar, the party’s flagbearer, has been engaged in a protracted conflict with Wike and four other resentful governors.

However, on Sunday, armed police officers detained approximately 30 supporters of Atiku during a meeting in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

State and local government leaders of the group, according to Victor Moses, spokesman for the support group, were among those detained.

He claimed that the police officers may have followed Governor Wike’s directives because Wike has declined to take part in PDP Presidential Campaign activities.

Chris Finebone, the state’s commissioner for information, responded to the claim on Monday by saying it was nonsensical for the support group in the state to tie Wike to any problems it could have with the police.

According to Finebone, the allegation is one of the many times when people find it convenient to accuse a ruling government. He made this statement to Channels Television.

The commissioner would not confirm the arrest of the organization’s members, but he did state that if someone broke the law, the security officers must take action to keep the peace.

