Wike: No Understanding Yet To Support Any Presidential Candidate

Governor Nyesom Wike says the Rivers Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is campaigning for the 2023 election without mentioning a presidential candidate because no one has reached an agreement with the state-run PDP to gain support. said to continue

Wyke attended his event on Rivers’ PDP’s Bonnie Local Government Area campaign in Bonnytown on Tuesday, saying:

“That’s the choice we make here. These are the people [candidates] who told me to come and promote. Nobody told me to promote him.” I cannot force you to be promoted unless you ask me to.

“These (candidates) told me I was here to campaign. If someone asks you to work for them, you work for them. But , if they don’t want you to work for them, do you force them? “We are very solid. We are very strong. No state can point to us to determine what happens here. No one can do that. I I’m from Rivers State, live in Rivers, and boldly say I’m happy with Rivers. What matters is the state we collect. “

Governor Wyke said it was unreasonable for the All Progressive Congress (APC) to advertise in Rivers. Because its leader Muhammadu Buhari had already explained that his PDP in Rivers has the best infrastructure in the country.

He said: “All these people are campaigning, but what are they campaigning for? is the best.What other campaigns are you going to do?”

Wyke expressed his support for Rivers’ Guber candidate for his PDP, Siminia Rai his Hubala, stating: So who decides what is here and what is not there? not your son What project is bigger than this one?”

Lord Fubara has promised that, if elected, his developing interest in Bonnie will include the construction of interior roads that will further include security, addressing the region’s constant flooding, and protecting traditional institutions. bottom.

