Wike Might Not Last 6 Months, He’s Coming In With The Mentality That He’s Governor Of Abuja – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has come out to say that the new minister of the Federal Capital, Nyesom Wike is coming in with the mentality that he is the governor of Abuja.

According to o Daniel Bwala who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, Abuja is not a state and given what we’ve heard from Wike since his inauguration as the new minister, if care is not taken he will not last 6 months in the office.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“You also have a former governor who comes into the role of a minister with the mentality that he is the governor. Wike is coming in with that mentality and the Federal Capital Territory is not a state. And secondly, you don’t try to outshine your master. In Abuja, the captain in Tinubu and if Wike doesn’t take care, he might not last 6 months. I will give you an example; for some of the things he came on board and started venting about, what are the basic needs of the Abuja residents?”

“Healthcare is one. Some of the hospitals you go to, they don’t have facilities and the patients don’t have value for money. Schools as well, look at them, there are so many things you could’ve come and worked on those. And in the course of doing that, you can go ahead and implement some of the Abuja master plan. Do you know that right now, compare Abuja master plan with what is on ground, 62.7% of structures in the FCT are not in their master plan, including structures owned by the federal government.”

