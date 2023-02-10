Wike making moves to join APC through backdoor – Official

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite previously criticizing the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State claims Governor Nyesom Wike is finalizing plans to join the APC through the “backdoor.”

This was revealed in a statement released on Thursday in Port Harcourt by the state’s APC spokesperson, Darlington Nwauju.

Additionally, Mr. Nwauju charged that Mr. Wike had “covertly” requested that council chairmen in the state canvass support for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s nominee for president in the 25 February poll.

According to Mr. Nwauju, the APC is shocked that Mr. Wike, who has regularly mocked the party and once called it a “disease,” would want to join it.

A similar accusation that Mr. Wike was preparing to join the APC was made by the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC) in the state about a week ago.

Governor Wike lacks the courage to publicly urge people to vote for Mr. Tinubu, according to PDP PCC Director Abiye Sekibo, who was responding to the Rivers State Government’s cancellation of the approval previously given to his party’s campaign council for the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt for the PDP presidential campaign rally on February 11.

The claim that Mr. Wike was searching for a back door to join the APC has been called “laughable” by the state’s commissioner for information, Chris Finebone.

According to Mr. Finebone, the APC was challenging the governor.

Little guys in Rivers APC and their allies are incapable of comprehending Governor Wike’s high-wire politics. Thus, the several ludicrous hypotheses. The governor always has an advantage over them and holds all the cards, he remarked.

“Governor Wike and I are still steadfast PDP members. Losing sleep over our presidential election shouldn’t be their concern, but if they’d decided to do so, that’s their prerogative, he continued.

Mr. Finebone was questioned by PREMIUM TIMES on whether Governor Wike had given instructions to his political appointees to rally political support for the APC presidential candidate.

I’m unable to confirm or deny it, he said. According to premium Times report.

