Wike makes the office of FCT Minister look like that of an Executive Governor—Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu, the youngest House of Representatives candidate in Abia State during the 2023 elections, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle as regards how the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is carrying out his duties as though he is still a governor.

Recall that a statement that was released by Vanguard papers on Thursday, August 24, 2023, revealed that Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, has ordered the immediate identification and arrest of the owner of a two-story building that collapsed in Abuja on Wednesday night.

The way and manner in which Wike has performed his roles in his new position led Mr. Nwosu to his tweet, which read, “Wike makes the office of FCT Minister look like that of an Executive Governor. He moves around like someone who won an election to govern Abuja.

The screenshot below shows the politician’s tweet.

Sportwriter1 (

)