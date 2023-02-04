Wike Made His Allies Think That He Supports Obi Whereas He’s Working For Tinubu – Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely three weeks to the commencement of the 2023 general elections, the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester as a chieftain of the former ruling party has come out to accuse Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of being dishonest with his allies as to his preferred presidential candidate in the upcoming polls.

Speaking during an interview with The PUNCH on Saturday, February 4, 2023, Bwala, who is a spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, alleged that Wike deliberately gave members of his rebelling faction popularly known as the G5 Governors, the impression that he will pitch his tent with the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, whereas, he is secretly working for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Going further, Bwala argued that the Rivers Governor has failed to publicly announce his preferred candidate as earlier promised because he was fully aware that he would be expelled by the PDP under the leadership of Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

“Wike is dishonest and inconsequential. You recall that he promised to announce their preferred candidate in January. When a BBC correspondent reminded him of the pledge, he responded that January was not yet over. Now that January has ended, he said he never revealed to anyone the methodology of disclosure of their preferred candidate. He is now saying he has told his people who to vote for.

He can’t announce his candidate because he knows the consequences. The party can expel him outright for gross misconduct and anti-party activities. He made them (his allies) believe that he was behind Peter Obi. So, he can’t openly come out now to declare support for the APC candidate because he knows the other four governors do not want Tinubu.”

SOURCE: The PUNCH.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)