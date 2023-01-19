Wike lists cardinal quality of preferred presidential candidate

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday gave a hint about his preferred presidential candidate for the February 25 poll.

Although he did not give his name, he described him as a man of integrity.

Wike stated that the candidate he and his allies will support must be a man of his word and steadfast in his commitments.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter of Rivers State held a rally in Rumuji-Odegwe town to launch its campaign in Emohua Local Government Area. The governor spoke there.

Ohna Sergeant Awuse, a PDP stalwart, had earlier stated that party members in the state were waiting for instructions regarding the presidential election. Wike advised him to be patient.

He declared that he would shortly wrap up the negotiations with his allies and let them know what he had decided.

Chief Awuse stated, “We are tired of waiting,” according to Wike. Yes, we are sick and tired of waiting. But do not fret. You have shown patience. We won’t take your patience for granted. Soon, the bell will sound. When you hear the bell, pay attention to where it is coming from and proceed to carry out the instructions.

“We will teach these vampires and buccaneers a lesson, I can tell you of that. We’ll let everyone know that Rivers State is significant, despite what they may have said. We will play with you if you play with us. We will play with them if they play with us. It’s enough already.

“So, please bear with me, Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua Local Government; the time is almost up. You’ll hear very soon, and I can guarantee them that there is no turning back. According to The Nation.

The governor claimed he had patiently awaited the people who vowed to kick him out of the PDP to follow through on their threat.

He claimed that those making the threat were aware of the PDP’s already-polarized state and that acting against him and his allies would cause the party to perish.

According to Wike, the state has the strength to fend off the vampires and buccaneers who are already willing to sell their consciences for a pot of pottage.

Umaroo1 (

)