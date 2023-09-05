Wike Knows That I Am Not An Errand Boy And That Infuriates Him, But I’m Not His Enemy – Dele Momodu

Popular Nigerian journalist and a member of the PDP, Dele Momodu has come out to say that he is not an enemy to the new minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike but on that same hand, he is also not an errand boy to Wike.

Dele Momodu was speaking in reference to the comment Wike made about him a few months ago, saying that Momodu is the Presidential aspirant who turned spokesperson to another presidential aspirant. And according to Dele Momodu who appeared on Channels television this afternoon, what he did for PDP and it’s candidate Atiku are within his professional competence.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this afternoon..

“There’s dignity in Labour, what I did for the PDP is very professional. It’s within my professional competence, I am nobody’s errand boy and Wike knows it. No errand boy can walk away from Wike’s money, if I was an errand boy I will be there with him like the former ministers and governors following him. But he knows I am not one and that infuriates him but I am not his enemy.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 10:41

AnnSports (

)