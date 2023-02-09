Wike: It Is Impossible For The G-5 Governors To Go In One Direction – Peterside

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, asserted that the G-5 presidents will typically have no influence over the upcoming election.

Iyorchia Ayu, the head of the People’s Democratic National Party, has been asked to quit by his G-5 governors, led by Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, on the grounds that his two top posts within the party cannot be filled, according to Naija . inhabited by locals from the same area.

Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Samuel Ortom (Benue State), and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State are among the governors that are impacted.

In an interview with Punch, Peterside discussed the situation of the struggling governors, stating that it is hard for everyone to follow the same course due to the diverse political environments in each state.

They must have some supporters because they work for the governor, he remarked. Are their allegiances strong enough to affect how their respective state or national elections turn out in the end? I don’t think so. The governor of my own state is misusing our federal authority for political ends and has access to government resources, but he is not completely aware of how times have changed. It appears that money has a significant impact on politics, although that influence is limited.

