Wike Is Yet To Understand The Abuja Master Plan But He Is Already Coming With Threats – Professor Charles Nwakeaku

A Professor in the Department of New Public Management at the Nasarawa State University, Professor Charles Nwakeaku, has blasted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for threatening to demolish buildings that goes against the master plan of Abuja.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku said that Nyesom Wike is yet to understand the Abuja master plan but he is already coming with threats of building demolition. Professor Charles Nwakeaku stated that he does not know when leaders in Nigeria will start thinking first before acting.

Professor Charles Nwakeaku noted that the first thing is to understand what is on ground. He noted that it is important to understand who authorized for people to build where they had built before talking about demolishing such buildings.

He revealed that if he was in the position of Nyesom Wike, he will educate himself on the master plan of Abuja and set up a small committee to further advice him in what to do before moving ahead with any plans.

Watch From The 3:50 Minute Of The Video Below:



