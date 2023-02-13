This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike is the only governor to have confessed to a crime, and nobody is doing anything about it—Sekibo

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, former Minister of Transport and Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, says that the governor of River State, Mr. Wike Nyesom, is the only governor to have confessed to a crime and nobody is doing anything about it.

Dr. Abiye made this statement during an interview with the AriseTV morning show on Sunday.

He further stated that Wike was in one of the local government areas campaigning for his governorship candidate when he said that we narrowly escaped him, which means he was trying to kill us, he said.

According to him, we went to campaign for Atiku Abubakar in River State, but everywhere was scattered by gunmen, and we are really sure that it was the doing of the governor of River State, Mr. Wike Nyesom, because he said that we narrowly escaped him, which means he was trying to kill us. “WhatI am saying is that Wike must be held responsible for what he has committed because he is the only governor to have confessed to his crime and nobody is doing anything about it,” he said.

