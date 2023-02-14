Wike is the one going through the back door to engage with the APC, not us—Lee Maeba

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has allegedly been seated alongside APC members while still being a PDP official, according to Senator Lee Maeba. Senator Maeba added that according to information he had heard, Wike had instructed all local government leaders, House of Assembly members, and other nearby stakeholders to support Tinubu in the approaching election.

In an interview that aired yesterday on Arise TV, Lee Maeba said that Nyesom Wike had directed all of the local government chairmen and members of the Rivers House of Assembly to cast their votes for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

According to him, “We also heard that he gave instructions to all Local Government Chairmen, House of Assembly members and stakeholders close to him that they should go and vote for Tinubu. Wike is the one going through the back door to engage with the APC, not us.”

