This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Is Still A Member Of The PDP And We Expect That He Will Deliver Atiku-Oladimeji Fabiyi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftaincy, Oladimeji Fabiyi admit the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will deliver Atiku Abubakar in Rivers State in the forthcoming general election

Oladimeji Fabiyi made this disclosure on February 14, 2023, on Channels Television’s election programme

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been on loggerhead with Atiku Abubakar and the PDP National Leader, Iyorchia Ayu since he lost the presidential primary on may

“We have left Rivers State for Governor Wike to manage for the PDP. He is still a member of the PDP and we expect that he will deliver Atiku, Sim (Siminalayi Fubara; the party’s governorship candidate for Rivers), and other candidates for the PDP

“PDP has traditional supporters there [in Rivers State]. They will vote for us. Atiku will win Rivers State in this presidential election. Go and write it down,” Fabiyu, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), argued

“Rivers is a PDP state and we have our traditional supporters in their millions there. It is not going to change. So, Governor Wike will do the needful and won’t allow anything untoward to happen

“We have expected that since Rivers State is PDP state, the Governor would have moved in to curb them

“We can’t afford any bloodshed,” during the campaigns.

Content created and supplied by: Anthonykayceesblog (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #Member #PDP #Expect #Deliver #AtikuOladimeji #FabiyiWike Is Still A Member Of The PDP And We Expect That He Will Deliver Atiku-Oladimeji Fabiyi Publish on 2023-02-14 20:27:08